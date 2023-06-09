JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Magazine’s “Best of Johnstown 2023” awards ceremony packed a ballroom at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown on Thursday evening with a crowd of more than 200 people.
Thousands of Johnstown Magazine readers voted for their local favorites in more categories than ever before – 81 in all, Johnstown Magazine Editor Shane Riggs said.
Some categories honored business organizations, and others honored the best in individual jobs.
From mid-March until mid-April, Johnstown Magazine staff collected readers’ votes and tallied the results – “everything from best barbershop to best donut,” Riggs said.
The event revealed first-, second- and third-place winners from among 146 finalists in all 81 categories.
A complete list of rankings and photos of finalists is published in the June issue of Johnstown Magazine, which was unveiled during the ceremony Thursday.
It was an emotional night for recipients, including Angelica Saylor, owner of 3 Shears, a salon at 100 Eisenhower Blvd. For 14 years, she said, she’s been working at her craft to help people be seen at their best. On Thursday, her work was reflected back at her.
Saylor was voted “Favorite Hairstylist” – and her salon, 3 Shears, was voted “Favorite Salon.”
Saylor started her business at her home in 2011, then she moved it in 2019 to a location in Ferndale. She moved again to her current location in Riverside in April.
“I’m so grateful and thankful to our clientele and my family,” she said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I was born and raised in Old Conemaugh Borough. To grow up and show my girls hard work and what it means – this is where it has brought me today.”
The winner in the category of “Favorite DJ” went to J.R. McAfee.
He received the award at an important juncture – he said he’s retiring from DJing after 20 years to become a police officer. He’s completing police academy training through Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is on track to become a Johnstown Police Department officer, he said.
“This is a great going-away award,” he said. “I’m going from entertaining my community to protecting it.”
The honor of “Favorite Chef” was bestowed on Grant Polippo, of Fetz’s Sports Pub, 151 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“I want to say I love working for Fetz’s,” Polippo said. “I appreciate all our customers who come in and everyone who voted for me.”
Chloe Whorl, waitress at Craft Modern Kitchen, 104 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown, won “Favorite Waitress.” She is also featured on the cover of the June Johnstown Magazine issue that was revealed at the end of the night. She raised her hands to her face in surprise when she saw the cover.
“I love serving,” she said. “I love talking to people and hearing people’s stories. There are so many people who I’ve met through serving who are very special, and I hold them close to my heart.”
The title of “Favorite Local Band” was won by Silver Screen. Guitarist Kody Ofsanko said he encourages people to come out and see not only Silver Screen, but also the many other bands Johnstown has produced.
“There are a lot of talented artists in Johnstown,” he said. “Support local music and local venues. You might find your favorite artists in this city. We are humbled to be here.”
C. Gil’s Shoes won “Favorite Shoe Store.” Gil Demos, owner of the business in the East Hills Plaza, 1513 Scalp Ave., was present Thursday to receive the award.
“I’m excited and surprised,” he said. “I’m appreciative of it. I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I’ve been doing this for 58 years. I do love it, probably more than when I started.”
Rizzo’s of Windber won awards in four categories: “Favorite Place for a Steak Dinner,” “Favorite Italian Restaurant,” “Best Place for Dinner” and “Best Restaurant to Take the Whole Family.”
“It’s a tribute to our family legacy, employees and customers,” said Dominick Rizzo, who owns the restaurant with Dominic Chippie.
Riggs congratulated all of the finalists.
“When I stroll around the town a bit and really become immersed in the culture and talk to the folks who live here, I see firsthand what is best about this city,” Riggs said. “This area truly has a lot of gems, and most among those treasures are all of you – the people who live and work and play and lead and push your community to be better. It’s the people here who make it the best.”
