Roger Brooks and his Destination Development Association team recently took an in-depth look at Johnstown from an outsider’s perspective.
They walked the streets, learned the history and current events, talked with people, and took lots and lots of pictures.
On Friday, Brooks presented his impressions during a meeting, sponsored by Visit Johnstown, at Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
“Overall, we were really, really impressed,” Brooks said. “Is there work to be done? Yeah.”
He praised the Cambria City neighborhood, called Westmont “stunning” and spoke about the region’s “phenomenal” natural setting.
But Brooks was critical of downtown with “way too many social services,” a sense that a person might not be safe at night, weeds, litter, limited outdoor dining and outdated parking meters, along with a lack of good business signage and way-finding assistance.
“I thought Cambria City was really a highlight, just the art, the culture there, the care the people take,” Brooks said. “It was just a fabulous part of town, I loved that over there.
“When it came to Johnstown downtown, it was a little bit challenging. There’s too much trash on the ground. This is not throwing barbs just at the city. This is also property owners, restaurants that have no curb appeal. They’re just not doing their part to pull people in their doors. And so Johnstown I thought was a little bit troubled. It was mainly because there was a lot of trash, and cigarette butts, and broken sidewalks and stuff like that.”
He did, however, call the downtown “a gem waiting to happen.”
'What is it about?'
Brooks said the city overall appears to be struggling to find its identity. “For Johnstown, what do you want to be?” he asked. “I don’t even know what its future is. Is it about art? Is it about music? What is it about?”
Summing up his thoughts, Brooks said, “I don’t think I mentioned anything that people here didn’t already know. Somebody had to just say it. And sometimes it’s painful. … Sometimes it takes somebody from the outside to actually say it and be really honest about it.”
Visit Johnstown brought in Destination Development Association, which has taken a look at more than 2,000 communities around the world, to provide a new perspective for local elected officials and community leaders, as the city attempts to overcome the struggles of the past decades – population loss, crime, drugs, blight, poor economic conditions.
“There’s so much that depends on it,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said. “This has to happen. There’s so much that’s relying on it for the future of the community.”
Rager emphasized: “Failure’s not an option.”
'Refreshing and validating'
Katie Kinka, a senior planner with the Cambria County Planning Commission, called the presentation “wholly refreshing and validating.”
She said: “I think that it’s not necessarily concepts or initiatives that we are unfamiliar with or haven’t developed internally ourselves, but I think it was said in a way that needs to be said and I hope that it resonates with everybody here because maybe an objective outside perspective is the driving force that we need to kind of shift our perspectives and our paradigms that are outdated and no longer working for us.”
Richard Burkert, president and chief executive officer of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, said the presentation provided “good, basic, sound advice.”
“I think there’s going to be a will to get into collaboration with a lot of organizations to make this thing happen,” Burkert added.
Brad Clemenson, a local consultant on recreation and community development, thought Brooks “was right on with a lot of his information.”
“I liked his candidness,” Clemenson said. “He said there’s a lot of things we’re going in the right direction with and some things we could obviously work on, even short term, that could make a difference. I think longterm, if we can create a brand for Johnstown and have an identity, it will make a huge difference for our community and really help to foster the economic development that we’re looking for.”
