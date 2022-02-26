PHOTO GALLERIES | Vision 2022 | 'A lot of progress': Women taking leadership roles – and making more money – in a variety of business ventures

When Samantha Zellem started working for Somerset Welding & Steel, production would stop when she stepped out onto the shop floor.
“The guys wouldn’t weld if I was walking past them because they didn’t want to catch me on fire or scare me,” said the purchasing manager for J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers and J&J Truck Equipment, divisions of Somerset Welding & Steel. “Now, we’re to the point after four years that they trust me enough that I can walk past and nobody stops working, and that’s fantastic.”
Zellem said working in trucking, she’s had to earn the respect of her employees and prove that she has knowledge of the industry.
“It’s a lot of guys and the good old boys, and it’s a lot of the old rules,” the Somerset resident said. “There are challenges, but now they are willing to say they trust me with the information I am giving them. You learn ways to deal with the environment that you’re in, but I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”
Linda Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, said women are taking on roles in business that they haven’t in the past at record levels.
“We’re starting to see more women enter those ‘C’ level positions (CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, CIOs) and we’re seeing a lot of progress,” she said. “There are women now in nontraditional roles and jobs that are in my estimation a significant improvement in the workforce for women because of pay scales.
“When you look at what women are paid there’s still inequality there, but the gap is closing.”
Thomson said a trend she is seeing at JARI is that it’s almost 50-50 women to men for those starting small businesses.
“That is really telling that there are a lot of women taking on roles that they hadn’t in the past, including business ownership,” she said. “More is opening up, and women are more likely to think about opening their own business and taking that leap.”
Thomson said women also are becoming more assertive about wanting to grow into bigger positions.
“Women are not sitting back and saying they don’t want to be a manager,” she said. “They believe they can because they’re a good communicator, understand the process, have the education and training, and are constantly improving themselves.
“That’s the key to being even more effective as leaders in their organizations.”
‘Keep trying, keep knocking’
Thomson said JARI is seeing more women in professions such as economic development, finance, accounting, law and health care.
“As I’m out talking to employers I’m hearing that they’re looking for good solutions to filling important positions, and I’ve heard many employers say they have a woman in their office and she’s fantastic, and they want to offer her an important position because she’s exceptional,” she said. “Those stereotypes of women that they don’t do this or that are really gone.”
Thomson said women have real depth of interest in their organizations, and are conscientious and detail-oriented.
“These are attributes that follow a lot of women into their respective positions,” she said. “Women want to be successful and good at their jobs, and they want to be accepted as the employee they are.”
Zellem has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and minor in advertising from West Virginia University. She comes from a family of truck drivers and grew up around the industry.
Following graduation in 2009, she was employed as a facility administrator by Range Resources in Washington, Pa.
In 2017, she started working at Somerset Welding & Steel – moving through the ranks, first as an order processor then order processing supervisor then to her current position as purchasing manager.
“Right now I do order processing, some buying and I’m management of the purchasing department, which also is over the warehouse staff,” Zellem said, “So I’m delegating when I can and being a support person when I’m able to.”
She is only the second woman in the company to be named a manager.
“This was a goal of mine and it’s a cool opportunity,” Zellem said. “I like purchasing and logistics, so hitting that before the 35 number was exciting.”
She said as a woman in management, she’s learned to adapt to the surroundings.
“It’s listening and letting them talk and share their knowledge, and making sure they understand that I respect them as much as I hope they respect me,” Zellem said. “Women are excellent communicators and willing to adapt to the personalities who they’re sitting with. We’re also multi-taskers, and that is a huge component in this type of industry. You have to be able to be looking for the new things along with keeping in mind the old things.”
A tip she offers to other women in business is to have patience.
“Despite the fact that I have their respect and I enjoy working with these guys, they’re still jokesters and sarcastic, so I have to count to five before responding and think before I speak because you can get defensive,” Zellem said.
She added that individuals have to be focused while being aggressive.
“Keep trying, keep knocking and keep asking the same questions until you get the answer you want,” Zellem said, “because nobody else is going to do it for you.”
‘I’ve seen women rise up’
Kerri Mueller, senior vice president in the retail division of Ameri- Serv Financial, has been in the banking industry for 28 years.
“I think one of the most important attributes that has helped me succeed is being passionate about what I do,” the Johnstown resident said. “In banking, I’ve always enjoyed helping other people by getting to know them – not just their exterior layer, but what they are all about. That way I can help them figure out a path or solution that not only fits their immediate need, but a plan for the future.”
Mueller, who has a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in social work, said her first banking job was in 1994 with Portage National Bank as an in-store bank manager.
“Through that, I gained a lot of experience and I was with them for 12 years,” she said. “I had the opportunity to move over to AmeriServ as a branch manager, and through the 18 years that I’ve been with the bank I’ve moved up through the ranks, and today I’m senior vice president of the entire retail banking division, which includes 17 branches.”
Mueller said her job entails managing the daily operations and sales of the branch offices.
“I have branch managers at each one of those branches along with approximately 110 tellers and new accounts people who we manage on a daily basis,” she said. “I also work with many other departments in the bank with marketing and operations.”
She said although banking is still a male-dominated profession, more women are in leadership positions.
“Women have become more involved in banking and I’ve seen a lot more women take on executive positions – not just at AmeriServ but across western Pennsylvania,” Mueller said.
“I got involved a few years ago with the Pennsylvania Bankers Association, and now I’m on the Women and Banking Committee and I’ve seen women rise up, and if you work hard and are passionate about what you do, you can get there.”
She added that she worked hard to obtain and gain the knowledge that she needed to show that she was trustworthy and had the skills needed for the position.
“Don’t be prideful, but rather strategic,” Mueller said. “I went on to obtain my master’s degree while I was working full time and participated in numerous leadership courses so I could continue to learn and become better every day.”
She said what she’s learned over the years is that it’s all about the work and relationships that she’s formed.
“Learn what you don’t know, and don’t be afraid to ask for help from people who do know,” Mueller said. “Don’t mistake your inexperience for incompetence. You can always figure it out, so be fearless and if you have a good idea do not let it go.”
Her tip for success is for individuals to believe in themselves.
“If you think you can or think you can’t, both will be right,” Mueller said. “Don’t be afraid to dream big and chase hard. Find your confident voice and spend time to find the right mentors and teammates who will respect and support you.”
‘Used to be a man’s world’
Andi Palmer got her start in the auto industry by selling cars in Miami.
“When my husband (Gus) and I got married, we moved to Minnesota and I took a hiatus to raise my kids, but once Gus bought his first dealership in Pennsylvania, I started to work there doing payroll, human resources and compliance,” the Westmont resident said. “We’ve grown from one dealership to nine in two states, and in 2009 we divested ourselves of most of them and went to one dealership in West Virginia.”
In 2015, General Motors approached the Palmers about purchasing Cover Chevrolet in Windber.
“They invited us to come take a look at Cover Chevrolet, and we fell in love with Johnstown, so when we got this opportunity it was a no-brainer,” Palmer said. “In May 2015, we opened Memorial Chevrolet and brought some of our own ways of doing business and the culture that we inspire within our employees. It was very successful.”
In October 2020, they purchased the former Kenny Ross Chevrolet in Somerset.
“We went in there and did the same thing we did in Windber,” Palmer said. “We spent a lot of money advertising and bringing our costumers in. We have really focused all of our resources on customer service and retaining our customers,. We want you to have a relationship with us.”
With Memorial Chevrolet, Palmer does human resources, payroll, compliance and public relations.
“The auto industry has changed over the last 30 years as far as women in it,” she said.
“It used to be a man’s world, but more women are getting into executive roles and dealer roles. Our body shop manager is a woman, and that’s a rare thing, and we have multiple women sales consultants and that’s changed drastically over the years.”
Palmer said the auto industry has become more conducive and open for women.
“It’s been a really nice change, and you don’t feel like you have to break that glass ceiling anymore because women have just as much opportunity as men,” she said. “The car business is a great place for women. It’s not an all-boys club anymore.
“Women are there, women are powerful and women are successful.”
Palmer said she never let the fact that she doesn’t have a formal education stop her from reaching her career aspirations.
“If you have your heart set on something, just go for it and find a way to create your own destiny and get your skills where they need to be,” she said. “A lot of times, people can sell themselves. If you can just get in the door and be able to talk about yourself and your abilities, and be able to have someone give you that chance.”
‘Get your footing’
Sisters Annette Riek Noll and Marisa Riek Williams have operated Riek’s store in Brownstown for 35 years.
The sisters converted the business, once a neighborhood grocery store run by their aunt, into a country store selling an array of decorative and handcrafted items and seasonal decor.
Browsing through the store, visitors see pottery, speciality soaps, candles, honey, gourmet food mixes, teas, signage, wall art, wreaths and arrangements, braided rugs, vintage collectibles and glassware.
“She’s the creative end and I take care of the pursestrings,” said Williams, a Brownstown resident.
“It’s not a business, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle.”
She said an early challenge of running the store was finding the right items to sell from the right vendors.
“We knew the quality that we wanted and there were crafters in the area who didn’t meet our standards,” Williams said. “That was a growing process, because at 29 I was a little nervous, but now at 65 nothing rattles my chain.”
Noll said both have to agree on an item before it’s offered in the store.
“It doesn’t matter what it is, if one of us doesn’t like it, we drop it and move on to something else,” the Brownstown resident said. “We look long and hard before we put anything into our shop, because we want quality and value.”
Williams said this year they’ve brought in new products and they have plans to offer outdoor activities.
“We also want to hold more events like a Sip and Shop,” said.
Noll said her advice to women in business is to make a steady climb toward achieving success.
“We were grateful when we saw the fruits of our baby steps,” she said. “We didn’t put undue pressure on it.”
For those venturing into owning their own small businesses, Williams said create a budget and stick with it.
“Don’t go and hire employees before you make your first dime,” she said. “You have to get your footing and work hard because if you want it to work you better be working.”
‘I never get bored’
Sue Lease, an associate broker and owner of RE/MAX POWER Associates, has been in the real estate business since 1990.
“I had originally gone with Heritage, which became Howard Hanna, and that’s how I got in,” the Johnstown resident said.
Lease joined with RE/MAX in 2001, and eventually she and her husband, Bill, whom she works with, decided to look into opening their own office.
“We were familiar with the RE/MAX franchise and decided to buy one in 2012,” she said.
For the past two years, the office has been located at 905 Menoher Blvd. in Westmont Borough.
In 2021, the franchise was in the No. 1 position for the Cambria/Somerset Association of Realtors, having closed more than $70 million in sales from 600 transactions.
“After 32 years, I still like it because I never get bored, it’s never repetitive because that’s not me,” said Lease, who has a degree in accounting from Penn State. “I get to interact with people, and we like getting to help our agents be better at what they’re doing.”
She said her style is hands on, and she and her husband work as a team – listing and selling.
“We both get the same respect, and I’ve never had someone not want to deal with me because I’m a woman,” Lease said.
She said historically there have been more women in real estate than men.
“That’s interesting because when I was a tax accountant I worked for one of the ‘Big 8’ CPA firms when I got out of college, and when I went to Pittsburgh for my first job, there were 110 people and only five women accountants,” Lease said.
“I’ve never felt that women were treated differently, and I think part of that is you can do this job part-time.”
She advises others to be open to new ideas, and not beat themselves up when mistakes happen.
“Own those mistakes and don’t try to blame other people for things that get messed up,” Lease said.
“You have to be honest, don’t make up what you think people want to hear.”
She said women need to believe in themselves no matter what the profession.
“Don’t be afraid to take risks,” Lease said. “Things are scary. It was scary when we opened our office, but we like what we do and it’s going well.”
‘More control over my schedule’
Lauren Darbouze, principal attorney of Darbouze Law Group, founded the family law practice in 2010 in Pittsburgh.
In 2019, she opened an additional office in Johnstown after relocating to the area.
“My husband and I have five kids, and we were looking for a place that was more family- oriented, and it’s such a nice community here,” the Westmont resident said.
Darbouze, who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, has been an attorney for 18 years.
After working in law firms in Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, she opened her own practice.
“I always had an interest in family law, that is where my passion is,” Darbouze said.
“I decided to see what would happen, and as a solo I could have more control over my schedule.”
The practice focuses on divorce, child custody, child support, adoption and dependency with Children, Youth and Family cases.
“We are in a position to help our clients rebuild during a really difficult period of their lives,” Darbouze said.
“Nobody ever plans to get to a divorce or a child custody battle and they turn to us, so we step in and do what we can to help them put the pieces back together. It’s rewarding work when you look at it that way.”
The office, located on Budfield Street in Richland Township, will relocate to 308 Haynes St. in downtown Johnstown this spring.
“The renovations are almost complete and coming along so beautifully, and we’re really excited to get moved in,” Darbouze said.
She said she has seen women making strides in the law profession.
“One in every three attorneys is female, so we’re not quite to the 50-50 mark yet,” Darbouze said.
“Women make excellent family law attorneys because of our maternal and more emotional sensitivity to the legal issues that might not be as natural to men. I think that’s something we can really build on.”
Along with the practice, Darbouze serves as the executive director of Christian Legal Aid of Pittsburgh, offering pro bono services to those at or below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines.
“I also work with Cambria County Children and Youth Services, helping kids in difficult family situations and helping the families either learn the skills they need to become a family again or helping those children get into a better situation,” she said.
Darbouze’s tip for success is to find your passion and build on that.
“Not all of the days are going to be great because there are hard times when you’re a business owner,” she said.
“If you’re working at something you’re passionate about, it’ll make those hard days easier.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.