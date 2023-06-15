JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Herman Sekne used the experience he gained in 2022 to navigate through a renovated Sunnehanna Country Club course as well as a three-hour rain delay on Wednesday.
The University of Purdue All-American golfer and native of Oslo, Norway, had the lead at 6-under-par 64 as the first round of the 82nd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions was halted by impending darkness just after 8:30 p.m.
“It’s definitely a challenge. I have to adapt to things that happen like that,” said Sekne, whose group, which included defending champion and University of Tennessee standout Bryce Lewis, teed off at 3:30 p.m. instead of its scheduled noon start.
Sekne; Lewis, who shot a 2-under to tie for 10th; and John Marshall Butler, of Louisville, were about to take their second shot on No. 18 when the horn sounded.
They were allowed to complete their hole, and Sekne, who was at minus-7, had a putt lip out and settled for a bogey on the final hole.
“It’s part of the game,” Sekne said of the untraditional round created by drenching overnight and morning rains. “I just went out there and did my thing.”
Seventy-five players in a record field of 108 completed the first round. Thirty-three golfers (11 groups of three) were still on the course when play was halted.
Sekne placed ninth in 2022’s Sunnehanna Amateur, shooting three rounds in the 60s (69, 65, 69), but was hurt by a 5-over 75 in the third round.
“Definitely helped me this year,” Sekne said. “There’s been some renovations that have been done so the course is playing a little bit different.
“(Last year) helped me understand how you have to be on the right side of the hole on this course if you want to play well. Just having that local knowledge a little bit, I’m definitely going to bring that into the rest of the week.”
Sekne made birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 6 and 7 to shoot a 4-under 31 on the front nine. He made four more birdies on the back (11, 14, 15, 17), but was cooled off by bogeys on 12 and 18.
“I felt pretty good with my game coming into this event,” Sekne said. “Just started off with a par, kind of eased into it. Then, I hit a good drive on 3, which left me 15 feet for eagle. I rolled that one in and made birdie there. I just rolled a few more good putts. I was rolling it well.”
Baylor University’s Johnny Keefer and University of Louisville’s Sebastian Moss each had bogey-free outings to finish the first round at 5-under-par 65.
Keefer, of San Antonio, went 4-under on the back nine, making birdie putts on 11, 15, 16 and 18 to complement his opening-hole birdie on the front nine.
“Played well. Hit solid. Kind of just keeping it below the hole,” said Keefer, who tied for 38th in the 2022 Sunnehanna Amateur. “That was an important thing to me. I was looking up to the hole every time.
“Just hit some really solid shots and saw some putts drop.
“I had a few others.”
Keefer was solid early to set up his stellar play on the back nine.
“Birdie on 1 and parring 2, that’s a pretty good start,” Keefer said. “Those two holes are difficult. I just made sure I gave myself as many chances as possible and kept committing.
“After that start, it was really easy to commit.”
Moss, of Pearland, Texas, shot 2-under on the front and 3-under on the back nine. His birdies came on 8, 9 and 15. He made an eagle putt on No. 11.
“I did a really good job of leaving the ball below the hole,” Moss said. “I was only above the hole once today. I think the greens weren’t as fast as they were (Tuesday during the Amateur-Sponsor event), and it made it a lot easier to get around and make stress-free pars.
“I only missed one green.
“That helps a lot. I was really pleased with how I hit it. I made a few putts when I needed to and it was good enough for 65.”
The eagle on the 513-yard, par-5 No. 11 highlighted the round.
“The tees were up a little bit, so I took 3-wood because I didn’t know if I could hit driver over the corner,” Moss said.
“I had about 210 (yards) and I played it, adjusted to about 195, 200. I hit a 6-iron to about two feet. It was a pretty easy tap-in.”
Auburn University’s Carson Bacha, of York, shot a 4-under 66. He went even par on the front nine and 4-under on the back.
“I felt like I got off to a pretty solid start,” Bacha said. “I played tough early in the round.
“The wind was gusting, got into 20, 25 miles an hour. It wasn’t an easy start, but I found myself 1-under through 3, which was great.
“I made a bunch of pars on the front nine and an unfortunate bogey on 9 to finish at even par,” Bacha said. “Just going into the back nine knowing I was playing solid and just needed to find my stretch. Lucky enough, I did on 11, 12 and 13. Made about a 45-footer for eagle on 11, which kickstarted it.”
Bacha followed his eagle on 11 with birdie putts on 12 and 13. He also had a birdie on No. 3 and made bogey on No. 9.
“I hit a great tee shot on 12 and a really good second shot on a tough, back-left pin,” Bacha said. “From about 5 feet, I made birdie there. Then I made a 12- to 15-footer for birdie on the next. It was nice to get hot in that little stretch and carry that momentum throughout the rest of the round.
“I had a few more birdie opportunities that just slid by, but to finish at 4-under when the weather wasn’t the greatest, I’m happy with it.”
Ian Gilligian, of Reno, Nevada, and Zac Jones, of Highland, Utah, each shot 4-under 66 playing in the same group.
Defending Sunnehanna Amateur champion Lewis had two birdies and a bogey on both his front and back nines. The University of Tennessee golfer birdied 3, 6, 12, 13 and made bogey on 9 and 11 to finish at 2-under 68.
Sunnehanna is the first tournament in the Elite Amateur Golf Series, which includes seven tournaments across the country.
Last year’s EAGS inaugural champion, Caleb Surratt, also a University of Tennessee player, didn’t complete his round. Surratt, who tied for fourth in the 2022 Sunnehanna Amateur, had a 1-over through 15 holes.
The first round will conclude on Thursday, with play beginning at 8 a.m. The second round will follow.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.