JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man carrying a gun will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of beating a woman and telling her, “If I go to jail, you’re gonna die,” authorities allege.
Johnstown police charged Donte Lamont Mines, 30, with aggravated assault, illegally carrying a firearm, simple assault and three summary violations.
Mines waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a complaint affidavit, Mines showed up at a woman’s residence on Langhorne Avenue on March 25 and when she opened the door, he allegedly punched her in the face knocking her to the ground and then kicked her multiple times. Mines fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu before police arrived.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street.
Richland Township police later stopped the Malibu with Mines allegedly at the wheel, and found an unlicensed handgun under the seat.
Mines is free on bond.
