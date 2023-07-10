Two people from Philadelphia were jailed Monday, accused of attempting to get inside a Westmont Borough home armed with a knife to assault a woman living there, authorities allege.
West Hills Regional police charged Tyrese Kahlil Patterson, 20, and Nydajiah Monay Hill, 22, with burglary, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, loitering and prowling at night time and criminal trespass.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the 1200 block of Christopher Street at 2:10 a.m. for a burglary in progress.
A mother and daughter told police they were asleep when they heard banging on the side of the house and yelling for the daughter to come outside and fight. The daughter told police she thought they were going to break in so she ran into the living room, the affidavit said.
When police arrived, they detained Patterson and Hill.
Police seized a kitchen knife with a serrated 8-inch blade and a 43 oz. bottle of Clorox bleach.
Hill told police that the daughter had been harassing them and sent them her address.
Patterson and Hill were arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg. Patterson was jailed after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond. Hill was jailed after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
