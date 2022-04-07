JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two men from Philadelphia were jailed Thursday, accused of assaulting a man in the parking lot of the Sheetz in Johnstown’s Moxham section on Wednesday, leaving the man with a concussion and severe damage to his right eye, authorities said.
City police charged Khalil K. Henderson, 31, and Hyneith Ali Harmon, 29, with aggravated assault, simple assault and flight to avoid apprehension. Harmon also was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly concealing cocaine. Henderson also was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
According to a complaint affidavit, Henderson and Harmon attacked a man at 9:25 p.m. as he distributed flyers at Sheetz on Central Avenue. Police found the bloody man and escorted him inside the store to sit and wait for EMS.
Store video reportedly showed the pair “stomping, kicking, punching and dragging” the man before fleeing in a grey 2010 Ford Fusion. One of the Philadelphia men is seen removing something from near where the victim fell, the affidavit said.
The victim suffered a severe concussion, a bloody swollen right eye, other facial injuries and cuts to hand.
Police found Harmon and Henderson at the Sheetz store in Kernville on Thursday and said they also recovered 2.23 grams of suspected cocaine, the affidavit said.
The two men were arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after each failed to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
