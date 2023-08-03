SALIX – A Philadelphia man was jailed Wednesday in connection with gunfire at Solomon Homes that almost injured a Johnstown Housing Authority employee and left bullet holes in several vehicles, authority allege.
Johnstown police charged Terrance William Johnson, 39, with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit, gunfire erupted near Solomon Homes building No. 7 on March 10, 2022.
Johnson exchanged gunfire with another man later identified as Terrell Carter, 31, of Philadelphia.
When police arrived, they found both men had fled.
They found two Johnstown Housing Authority vehicles with bullet holes. A Johnstown Housing Authority employee was almost shot during the gunfire, the affidavit said.
One of the vehicles had a bullet hole in the driver’s side headlight and a second vehicle, owned by an employee, had bullet holes in the windshield and driver’s side door, the affidavit said.
Police also found a bullet hole in the entrance door of the maintenance office.
Carter reportedly broke both legs when he jumped from a third-floor window after the shooting.
He was charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and tampering with evidence.
Carter was sentenced in Cambria County court to serve four to eight years in prison.
Johnson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
