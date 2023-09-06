JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia homicide suspect was arrested in Johnstown, U.S. Marshal Steve Eberle, of the Western District of Pennsylvania, announced on Wednesday.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force captured fugitive Jharon Dockery, 35.
Philadelphia police had charged Dockery with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm stemming from the shooting death of a man in the 1500 block of Tanney Street.
U.S. Marshals along with Johnstown police and Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) found Dockery outside a residence in the 500 block of Cypress Avenue.
The arrest capped an investigation by U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, Johnstown police, Cambria County SERT, Cambria County Detectives Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department and the state Attorney General.
Dockery was arrested and transported to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg to await extradition back to Philadelphia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.