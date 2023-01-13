EBENSBURG, Pa. – A new Ebensburg business will give seniors help with daily activities and provide support for them to stay at home, said Chasity Cummings, director of operations at PA Home Life.
“Our focus is helping seniors live well in their own homes,” she said. “We bring safe, loving and caring services to those that need a little extra assistance to stay in the comfort of their own home.”
According to Cummings, PA Home Life helps seniors and older adults with non-medical activities of daily living. Their service, include companion care; home support care; light housekeeping; medication reminders, meal preparation; personal care ambulation assistance with bathing and grooming; errands and transport; recovery support; and Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
Owner Robert Rezk said he started the business after seeing the need for in-home care services.
He said that he hopes to “provide an excellent level of care to all clients, giving people another choice for non-medical home care and a choice that is locally owned and operated.”
Cummings said the services are typically good for seniors who don’t have significant medical needs, but need help with daily activities.
“In my personal experience in caring for a loved one, it truly takes a village,” she said.
“In today’s society, we all have to work while raising our families. If you are caring for a loved one, you know the true struggles.”
More information is available at pahomelife.com or by calling 814-298-7440.
