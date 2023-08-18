SOMERSET, Pa. – Someone impersonating an Elk Lick Township woman's husband withdrew more than $20,000 from a Cumberland, Maryland, credit union, state police in Somerset allege.
State police in Somerset said an unidentified man entered the First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union in Cumberland on Wednesday and impersonated the woman's husband to obtain checks and withdraw money.
The woman called the credit union to report the fraud after she received a text advising her of the money transfers, troopers said.
Troopers estimate that $22,110 was taken.
State police in Maryland said the same man and an accomplice tried a similar theft at the nearby branch of the credit union on Thursday and were arrested. Names were not released.
Pennsylvania and Maryland state police are continuing the investigation.
Similar thefts are happening across Pennsylvania and surrounding states, troopers said. Residents are urged to safeguard personal and financial information. Residents should contact local police and financial institutions if they suspect theft or fraud.
