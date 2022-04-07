JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Calling Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson an “inspiration for future generations,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, voted in favor of confirming her to the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, opposed Jackson, questioning “her inability to define her own judicial philosophy.”
Jackson was accepted by a vote of 53-47 with 50 Democrats and three Republicans voting in favor of President Joe Biden’s nominee.
Casey spoke about the historic aspect of Jackson being the first Black woman confirmed to the nation’s highest court.
“This distinction is long overdue, but it could not go to a more deserving, well-qualified judge,” Casey said. “Rising up to overcome so many barriers, Judge Jackson’s story – and her family’s story – is truly an American story of hard work, sacrifice and commitment to excellence. Her unparalleled professional credentials and the breadth of her legal experiences equal or exceed any nominee in recent history. What’s more, her brilliance and dedication to the rule of law are matched by her graciousness and warmth.”
Toomey said Jackson “undoubtedly has an impressive educational and professional background,” but also explained the reasons for his ‘no’ vote.
He said it was “baffling to me” that she “consistently” imposed sentences below guidelines, prosecutors’ recommendations and peers on the federal judiciary in cases related to child pornography.
Toomey said Jackson’s “history of judicial activism is also highly concerning.”
“Due to Judge Jackson’s admitted lack of judicial philosophy, her concerning judicial record, and the likelihood she will continue to reach beyond the limited role of the judiciary, I cannot support her appointment to the court,” Toomey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.