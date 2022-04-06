The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is seeking nominations for its Pennsylvania Historical Marker Program.
Individuals, public agencies and private organizations are invited to nominate historic properties, persons and events of state or national significance.
For more information on the program, including marker criteria, approval process and resources to assist nominators, visit www.pahistoricalmarkers.com.
Nominations must be submitted electronically by June 1
through share.phmc.pa.gov/pashare/landing.
Information: 717-705-4266.
