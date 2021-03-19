Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is holding an in-person open house at its facilities April 5.
The event features a session at 2:30 p.m. and another at 5:30 p.m.
During the open house, prospective students and their guests will learn about the college’s degree programs, transfer options, coursework and financial assistance opportunities.
There will also be information about activities, clubs athletics.
Faculty and alumni will be available to discuss their experiences.
Additionally, prospective students will be eligible to win a 2021-22 tuition voucher, good for $250, if they complete a survey.
To attend the event, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/openhouse. No walk-ins are allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
