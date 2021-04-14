Rock out to good music while supporting veterans.
As a way to bolster its programming, the Pennsylvania American Legion will host a virtual concert at 8 p.m. May 1, and it will feature Brothers & Friends, a Marshall Tucker tribute band, and Sharp Dressed Band, a ZZ Top tribute band, entertaining with the sounds of southern rock.
“Due to the pandemic, a lot of our posts have been having problems fundraising and donations have been down for our department, so the idea came to us through a family member who works with Advocate Health Advisors to hold a virtual concert,” said Robert John, state commander of the Pennsylvania American Legion.
“There’s no expense to the American Legion and the legion benefits by receiving 50% of the profits, so it sounded like a no-brainer to us to offer this.”
Interspersed throughout the concert will be segments promoting the Pennsylvania American Legion as well as the work being done on the national level.
John said the state group has invited individual American Legion posts to get involved and stream the concert at their facilities.
“Instead of hiring a band for a couple of hours, they can have this concert shown at their post and use their imaginations on how make some money,” he said. “Hopefully, they can create an event around this.”
John said for those watching, the hope is they’ll have an enjoyable time, but also learn more about the American Legion and what the organization does for the community and state veterans.
“If you’re sitting at home for a few hours, it should raise your spirits, and it’s giving a little advertising for the American Legion,” he said.
Proceeds will benefit the Pennsylvania American Legion’s general funds.
The concert is being presented by Advocate Health Advisors, Friend Entertainment and Virtual Tribute Concert.
Ticket cost is $10.
A “Buy Ticket & Support the Mission” is available for $15 with $5 being donated to the Pennsylvania American Legion.
Tickets can be purchase at virtualtributeconcerts.com/supportthelegionconcert?markcode=alpa.
An email will be sent to ticket-holders prior to the event with instructions on how to watch the concert.
For more information, visit www.pa-legion.com.
