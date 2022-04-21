PennDOT announced work will begin Monday on a two-year project to replace bridge structures along state Route 160 in Wilmore Borough and Summerhill Township.
The first phase will begin with the removal of the two-span steel rolled beam bridge that carries Route 160 over the Little Conemaugh River. It will be replaced with a two-span continuous prestressed concrete PA Bulb-Tee beam bridge.
A detour will remain in place through Nov. 1.
The second phase involves the replacement of the existing CMP arch, which carries Route 160 over Settlemyers Run, with a precast concrete box culvert.
The work is planned for summer 2023.
Work on the $4.5 million project will be completed by September 2023.
