PennDOT has announced that Charles J. Merlo Inc., of Mineral Point, will begin tree-trimming operations in advance of bridge work that will begin in early April for the Route 160 Dark Shade Creek bridge replacement project near Central City, Somerset County.
Beginning next week, the contractor will begin advance tree-trimming operations. This will be done under daylight traffic control.
Also starting in early April will be the construction of a temporary pedestrian bridge so that pedestrian traffic can be re-routed when the traffic detour is placed in mid-June.
PennDOT noted that details of the detour will be sent closer to that time.
Overall work on this project consists of the replacement of an existing bridge with a precast spread box beam bridge.
Drainage upgrades, resurfacing, signage, sidewalks and ADA ramps will be completed as part of this work.
All work on this approximately $1.6 million project is expected to be completed by late October. All work is weather-dependent.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.
