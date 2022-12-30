JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bedford County's Tussey Mountain High School won the "Fan Favorite" award this year in PennDOT's annual Paint the Plow contest for District 9 with Central Cambria High School a close second.
Each year the department of transportation releases a theme and students get together to interpret that message into a unique design.
This year, the theme was "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice" and Tussey Mountain's plow depicted a winter car crash scene with two Titan mascots saying, "Don't Text and Drive" and "Everyone is okay, drive safe."
The school received 945 votes to earn the title with Central Cambria landing 883 to get the honorable mention – that plow showed a fanged snow monster with a winter background that points to a cellphone while saying "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice."
In total, there were more than 3,500 votes cast in PennDOT's District 9 with 12 participating schools from Northern Bedford and Portage Area to Southern Huntingdon and Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School.
Each of the painted plows will be used in the respective local counties.
Photos of all the District 9 plows can be viewed on the PennDOT website www.penndot.pa.gov/District/9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.