PennDOT has announced District 9 participants in the Paint the Plow outreach program, which promotes winter driving safety and fosters appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.
Participating schools included Bedford Area High School, Berlin Brothersvalley High School, Blacklick Valley High School, Cambria Heights High School, Central Cambria High School, Everett High School, Forest Hills High School, Richland High School, Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School and Tussey Mountain High School.
The decorated plow blades will be on display at PennDOT county maintenance offices until they are put into winter service.
Photos can be viewed at www.penndot.gov.
