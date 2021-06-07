PennDOT announced work will begin June 14 on Municipal Road over Burns Run Bridge Replacement Project in Susquehanna Township.

Work includes the removal of the existing structure, excavation, installation of a new precast box culvert, roadway approach paving and installation of new guide rail.

An 8.5-mile signed detour route will be implemented for a period of eight to 10 weeks.

The detour route will follow Municipal Road, Ridge Road, Double Dam Road, Route 219 and Municipal Road.

 

