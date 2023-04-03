HARRISBURG, Pa. – As PennDOT construction projects get back into full swing, it’s also time for entrepreneurs and companies to pitch their ideas for innovative transportation projects.
The transportation department is accepting unsolicited proposals for projects through April 30.
October and April are set aside to accept and review proposals from the private sector for new projects under PennDOT’s Office of Public-Private Partnership, the department said in a press release.
Unsolicited proposals submitted in recent years that have gained state leaders’ attention include Solar Renewable Energy LLC’s idea to install solar panels within the state-owned right-of-way property around highways.
The private company would design, build, finance, operate and maintain the series of “solar solutions” at locations determined jointly to maximize benefits. Solar Renewable Energy says the project financing will be enhanced with value from energy costs, tax credits and a renewable energy certificate, PennDOT’s Public-Private Partnership Board’s meeting minutes showed.
Another unsolicited proposal that has advanced beyond the pre-screening phase would put Pittsburgh-based CDR Maguire in charge of replacing or upgrading 32 deficient bridges in northern Pennsylvania.
Proposals still in pre-screening include a statewide electric vehicle charging network, an online portal for scheduling school buses for after-school events and snow-removal stations to clear PennDOT vehicles’ roofs as required by law.
Unsolicited proposals can include infrastructure and services, offering innovative ways to deliver transportation projects across a variety of modes, including roads, bridges, rail, aviation and ports. Proposals can also include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs.
Instructions on how to submit a project and information on the unsolicited proposal review process can be found on PennDOT's public-private partnerships webpage.
The state's public-private partnership law allows PennDOT and other transportation authorities and commissions to partner with private companies to participate in delivering, maintaining, and financing transportation-related projects.
