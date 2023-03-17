JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Jacob Czerak was a child, he was fascinated by the accordion his grandfather played.
It’s a musical interest that’s carried over into adulthood.
“When I was younger, my grandparents would watch me, and my grandfather would play every day, and I’d sit right in front of him and watch, and sometimes I’d push the buttons,” the 21-year-old Johns-town resident said. “That made me think that maybe I could play.”
With instruction from his late grandfather, Geno DeRubis, Czerak said he started playing on a small 12 bass accordion, a beginner’s model with just a few left-hand buttons, making it easy to learn on.
“He would sit in a chair, and I’d sit on the couch and I’d look at what he was doing.
“I’d mirror it,” Czerak said.
“It was through muscle memory and him saying what a C was, or a B-flat. I was memorizing the chord structures and playing around it. It was a lot of repetition because I couldn’t read sheet music.”
After Czerak’s grandfather died in 2011, Czerak started to take lessons, he said.
“I wanted to increase my musicality and expand on the accordion and not just play the same three or four songs that I knew at the time,” said Czerak, a senior telecommunications major at Penn State University.
He took lessons with Bob Sedei, a member of Johnstown Area Button Box Club.
“I was with him religiously once a week for three years, and then it dwindled down because my sight-reading got pretty good and I was able to play through the music,” Czerak said.
“He’s the one who mostly taught me to read music.”
Through the years, Czerak has taken to the stage at Johnstown PolkaFest, Cambria City Ethnic Festival, Johnstown Slavic Festival and Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership events, entertaining crowds with his accordion-playing.
“There’s a picture way back of me playing at the Ethnic Fest with Jerry Intihar, and I have my 12 bass accordion and my tongue is sticking out as I looked at the camera,” Czerak said.
“The first time I played with Jerry is when St. Andrew’s (Roman Catholic Church) still had their church festivals. I still play with him to this day.”
He said he began to gain a reputation through word of mouth and sitting in with area bands.
“They caught on that this young kid could play the accordion,” Czerak said.
“So then I started doing block parties.
“I’d play at LaurelWood Care Center for the folks there and Copernicus Day and Octoberfest at The Boulevard Grill. I love playing at community events and hope to continue doing that.”
He said people who see him play often ask how how he does it.
“They’ll say there’s a lot going on and there is, but you get used to it,” Czerak said.
“It’s like riding a bike. Once you get the fundamentals down, you can go from there and keep learning.”
Czerak said that after he graduated from Bishop McCort Catholic High School, his focus shifted more toward singing with Penn State choirs.
“I’m currently in two choirs,” he said.
“I sing with the Penn State Glee Club and Essence of Joy, which focuses mainly on music written and/or composed by African Americans and is more toward the gospel and spiritual side, but we also do poems.”
Czerak recently returned from Hawaii, where Essence of Joy performed, and he’ll travel to Portugal in May with the Penn State Glee Club for a concert.
“It has really been incredible,” he said.
“It’s a lot easier to sing because I don’t have to carry around a 50-pound wooden box with me. It’s easier to engage with the audience when singing. But I still play the accordion at events. I play around the house, and whenever my grandma wants to hear me play, I’ll play.”
Czerak said he is carrying on his grandfather’s legacy by playing his accordion.
“It’s truly special,” he said.
“I see pictures from the past of him playing, and then there’s pictures of us sitting in the family room playing together and my mom has video recordings of us. I can see the smile on his face, so that’s special to me. I feel good playing it.”
