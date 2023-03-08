JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One of the most distinguished men’s collegiate choruses in the country is set to perform in the area.
The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series will present the Penn State Glee Club, under the direction of Christopher Kiver, at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“We love having choral ensembles in The Grand Halle, and they always sound great,” said Kim Rauch, program director for The Grand Halle.
“We had the Penn State Concert Choir here about four years ago, so this is a great opportunity to have another Penn State ensemble.”
The concert will feature the 45-member ensemble performing works by Franz Biebl, William L. Dawson and Byron J. Smith.
“Earth Songs” by former Penn State Glee Club director and professor emeritus Bruce Trinkley will be featured in the program.
The concert will also showcase traditional Penn State songs and a performance by the Hi-Lo’s.
Founded in December 1888, the Glee Club has entertained audiences with the joy of song from classical to contemporary.
Since its first spring in March 1889, the ensemble has toured throughout the United States and abroad with recent tours in New Zealand, San Francisco, Boston and Iceland.
The ensemble takes an active part in singing at the Pennsylvania Music Educator’s Association, American Choral Directors Association and Intercollegiate Men’s Choruses conferences.
The Penn State Hi-Lo’s, a subset of the Glee Club founded in 1933, performs madrigals, glees and recent popular songs.
“The experience of choral music in The Grand Halle is absolutely thrilling in that space,” Rauch said.
“The musicianship and the excellence that you’ll see from Dr. Kiver working with these young men will be great.”
Rauch said attendees can expect to have an evening of great entertainment.
“Penn State alumni and their friends ought to be there to support Penn State coming right to our own doorstep,” he said.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students, or $20 per series special ticket for those who purchase four or more tickets to the series.
They can be purchased in advance by calling 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com/concerts.
Tickets will also be available at the door.
