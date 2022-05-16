HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College (PHCC) is working with Juniata College to relocate its Huntingdon campus.
This July, PHCC will move to Juniata’s Sill Business Incubator, 419 14th St.
“We are looking forward to this collaboration with Juniata College,” PHCC President Steve Nunez said.
“This partnership allows Penn Highlands to continue providing accessible and affordable quality education and service to residents of Huntingdon County.”
Jason Moran, vice president of enrollment at Juniata, agreed.
“We are excited to welcome Penn Highlands Community College Huntingdon to the Sill Business Incubator here at Juniata College,” he said.
“This move builds on an established partnership of collaboratively building curricular pathways and transfer options to better serve college students throughout our region who are in pursuit of a post-secondary education.”
Penn Highlands has served more than 900 students throughout the past decade in Huntingdon.
