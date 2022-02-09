Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is holding open houses at its Richland, Ebensburg, Somerset, Blair and Huntingdon campuses at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
During the tours, attendees will learn about the school and its opportunities, including degree programs, transfer options and coursework.
Information on clubs, activities and athletics will also be provided.
Additionally, prospective students will be eligible to win a 2022-23 tuition voucher if they complete a survey while at the open houses.
To RSVP, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/openhouse.
Walk-ins are not preferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and masks will be required inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.