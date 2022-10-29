JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College student Bryce Hessler has been chosen to participate in the Disney College Program out of nearly 50,000 applications.
During the spring semester, he will head to Florida to network with professionals throughout The Walt Disney Co.
While there, he will take part in learning and career development sessions that will teach numerous skills, such as teamwork, problem-solving and effective communication.
“Being chosen for the Disney College Program is a dream come true,” Hessler said in a release. “Not many get to have an experience like this while in college, and I’m so excited to make the most of it.
“I’m hoping to make a lot of connections and learn about management within a large company.”
Hessler is enrolled in the Penn Highlands business management program and plans to earn his associate degree in that field.
