JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College marketing and communications team has been awarded four National Council for Marketing and Public Relations Medallion Awards this year.
These honors were presented at the recent NCMPR District 1 annual conference in New Jersey in the categories of Electronic Viewbook, Video – Long Form, Website and Novelty.
Since 2015, the marketing team has won a total of 26 Medallions and Paragon Awards.
“Winning 26 awards in a six-year period is a testament to how hard our marketing and communications team works,” Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Kathleen Morrell said in a release.
“Taking big picture ideas and implementing them into award-winning designs takes collaboration, creativity and hard work. I’m extremely proud of this team; I look forward to them earning more awards in the future.”
The Penn Highlands group is made up of Raymond Weible Jr., director of marketing and communications; Andrew Podolak, strategic communications coordinator; and Troy Bugosh, visual communication and marketing manager.
Additionally, the marketing team collaborated with Wade James, of Adliv Collective, during the production of the video piece that got an award.
