JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – South Fork Borough police have donated a fully functional out-of-service cruiser to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Police Academy.
“We are grateful to the South Fork Borough Police Department for this generous donation,” academy director Dennis Miller said.
“This police cruiser will provide our cadets with invaluable training and hands-on experience that will prepare the next generation of police officers.”
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/policeacademy.
