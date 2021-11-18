JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation has added four new members to its board of directors.
Mike Lynch, Bill Sipko, Doug Puchko and Nancy D’Aniello have joined the nonprofit organization.
“We are beyond excited with our new talent on the foundation board,” college Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Kathleen Morrell said in a release. “Our board is comprised of amazing community members and we look forward to using their expertise and community ties to propel the foundation to new heights in 2022.”
The members were appointed as part of the group’s strategic plan that aims to add new board members who offer diversity in both their business background and their area of residence.
“Having the proper representation of board members that reflect our regional footprint is extremely important to the future growth of the foundation,” the release said.
Each new member is a leader in their field – Lynch is the executive vice president and chief financial officer of AmeriServ Financial Inc.; Puchko serves as president of Puchko Financial Group; Sipko is the president and CEO of BCL Manufacturing in Windber; and D’Aniello is the director of education and training solutions at Concurrent Technologies Corp.
In addition, David Mordan was elected president of the board; Jeff Wood, vice president; Ed Porada, secretary; and Bobbi Ream, treasurer.
