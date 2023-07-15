JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local asphalt paving company Petrunak Paving has begun to pave the entrances to The Johnstown Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive in Richland Township.
The cost of paving the three entrance roads alone is more than $100,000, Galleria owner Leo Karruli said.
He estimated that paving the mall’s roads entirely, including the road that rings around it, could be completed next year.
“I’m trying to keep my promise,” he said, poring over a map of the mall campus in his office.
Upon purchasing the mall last year, Karruli said that paving its roads was a top priority.
Karruli purchased The Johnstown Galleria in August in an online auction after banks foreclosed on previous owners who were racked with debt.
With that debt cleared, Karruli has begun a new chapter for the mall. In the past year, Karruli has been working to add new tenants and address maintenance issues.
In addition to paving the mall’s entrance roads, he is simultaneously changing an air conditioning unit in the mall at a cost of about $200,000.
Although the mall lost major retailers including American Eagle and Victoria’s Secret prior to Karruli’s ownership, Karruli has brought in a variety of businesses while continuing efforts to attract big brands. He said that there are only about 10 storefronts remaining to be leased.
In contrast to the mall’s condition a year ago, with some stores boarded up, Karruli has knocked walls down to make room for new tenants at the food court.
Among the newest additions to the mall’s stores is Apples & Bananas, a business that touts itself as “the area’s only parent-teacher store.” It sells classroom decor and teaching aids, as well as an extensive selection of toys, games and puzzles for all ages.
The official opening of That’s It! Selfie Museum and Boutique on the lower level of the mall is scheduled for July 22, owners Brittni Banda and James Barnes said.
Karruli has also invested in opening a small food market in the former Books-A-Million store on the mall’s lower level to make the center a one-stop shop, he said.
A sign has been placed above the store that reads “Leo’s Market.”
Karruli said he has secured a license for the market and is waiting for state health inspections so that it can open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.