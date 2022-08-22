STOYSTOWN, Pa. – Sky lanterns will be released Friday at Patriot Park in memory of the 13 service members killed during the August 2021 evacuation of Afghanistan.
Organizers said the event will begin before dusk, at 7:30 p.m., and luminaries will light the 6150 Lincoln Highway park where Command Sergeant Major Randall Pritts, of the Army National Guard's 28th Infantry Division, will address the crowd.
Ten Marines, two Army soldiers and a Navy corpsman were killed during attacks by the Islamic State group at the Kabul Airport during evacuation efforts last Aug. 26.
The group became the final 13 of more than 2,400 service members killed in Afghanistan.
In a release to media, Patriot Park members said the names of each of those 13 service members will be read aloud while lanterns will be released into the air in their memories.
Somerset Area High School student Eva Sanzi will play violin music during the ceremony.
The public is invited to attend the free event and those who do so are encouraged to bring flashlights because the service will conclude after dark.
For more information, email Park Co-Founder Randy Musser at patriotparkfoundation@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.