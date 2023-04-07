WINDBER – A Windber man faces criminal charges, accused of assaulting two police officers and members of the security staff of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, in Windber, while he was being admitted as a patient, authorities said.
Windber police charged Timothy Alan Shaffer, 50, of the 200 block of Stadium Terrace, with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arresting and related counts.
According to a complaint affidavit, Shaffer was being treated at the hospital on SundayApril 2 for a medical condition when he became aggressive toward staff and threatened a doctor.
A toxicology test reportedly showed amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC in his system. Shaffer allegedly fought with police and hospital security, and admitted to using THC.
Shaffer allegedly called 911 seven times to complain about the hospital staff.
Shaffer was arraigned by District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and released on $20,000 unsecured bond.
