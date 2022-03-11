WINDBER – Windber Borough unveiled plans Friday to celebrate its 125 years of history this summer.
And event organizers unveiled a logo to promote the occasion.
Billing it, fittingly, as a "once-in-a-lifetime" occasion, members of the borough's Quasquicentennial Celebration Committee announced three days of events in July that will include live music, a parade and a historical scavenger hunt.
The July 1-3 weekend will also include a 5K run/walk, a classic car "cruise-in" and a fireworks display that will bring the event to a close, Committee Member Robin Gates said.
"It's all about celebrating our past, present and future," Gates said, noting the borough's next generation will take the reins as Windber moves toward its next major milestone.
A logo – introduced Friday – was created by Windber High School art teacher Tiffany Young and some of her students.
Gates, Mayor Mike Thomas and fellow committee member Anson Bloom presented a $100 check to Young on Friday for her help, to enable her to invest in her art program.
The logo displays the event slogan, the borough's formation and a miner's hat, pick and shovel.
In the coming months, the image will be displayed on posters, shirts and other items to commemorate or advertise the occasion.
Gates said food and craft vendors are still being recruited and a special Centennial Book is being created to commemorate the event.
Gates and Thomas said they plan to spread the word in to bring both local and former residents back to town for the busy weekend.
The mayor said it is important to commemorate how far the borough has come since its days as a mine-owned company town.
But coming out of a difficult, economy stifling battle with COVID-19, the event can give a lift to the town's present, too – namely its small businesses, Thomas said.
"We want people to come back and see how we've grown," Thomas said. "Because they might want to stay."
