Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host the Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in downtown Johnstown.

The event will feature cold-air balloons, floats and groups positioned on Main Street between Walnut and Franklin streets.

The Christmas Tree @ Central Park countdown and light-up will happen at 8 p.m.

Groups interested in participating in the stroll can register at www.discoverjohnstown.org.

