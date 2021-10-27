Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host the Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature cold-air balloons, floats and groups positioned on Main Street between Walnut and Franklin streets.
The Christmas Tree @ Central Park countdown and light-up will happen at 8 p.m.
Groups interested in participating in the stroll can register at www.discoverjohnstown.org.
