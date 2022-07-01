JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – John “J.T.” Hoffman and Zach Reese thought of opening an interior decorating business while remodeling their own house last summer.
The couple applied for an Employer Identification Number for a business, and on June 16, opened The Weathered Farmhouse at 2458 Bedford St.
“It’s always something we had a passion for,” Reese said. “We started making small talk about making a living out of it.”
They’ve helped friends and family decorate, and they hope to do the same for customers.
“When people walk in, we want to give them joy and products that will make a house feel like a home,” Reese said. “The theme of our products is country, farmhouse-primitive.”
Hoffman, 31, and Reese, 34, also have kept their regular jobs. Reese is a real estate agent and Hoffman manages Family Dollar stores in the area.
“This store is our foremost focus, but in case it fails, we are keeping other things going,” Hoffman said. “Eventually, I want to take the shop e-commerce.”
The brick and mortar store is located by Young American Furniture at the newly constructed Geistown roundabout.
“We are super excited to be part of something new in Johnstown,” Reese said. “Correlating our location to something new in Johnstown is beneficial.”
“People may not like the roundabout, but they certainly know where it is,” Hoffman said.
‘Positive effect’
The state ordered the construction of the roundabout to replace the former Cloverleaf interchange on Scalp Avenue, Geistown Borough Council Vice President Bill Schrader said.
The circle opened last year and is scheduled for completion this fall.
“It moves traffic through the borough quicker,” he said. “And you can see most of the borough, whereas the bridge blocked that view. I would think it’s having a positive effect on business.”
A defense contractor, the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining opened last year at the former Family Video. The Rusted Rose bridal shop moved into aformer bank building across the street from The Weathered Farmhouse.
Jojo’s pizza opened up in 2019.
“I think it’s about availability of space, commercial space is hard to come buy in general,” Schrader said. “The roundabout is a plus on top of it. The roundabout is definitely an upgrade for the borough.”
Schrader was cautiously encouraged by the development.
“It’s like any business, time will tell,” he said. “We are happy to have the new business and hoping things stay strong in the borough.”
‘Something new’
Hoffman said businesses must be proactive in their first year to survive.
A grand opening is slated for July 15 with food vendors and gift card giveaways.
Various vendors supply the shop’s inventory. The furniture, for example, is handmade by Amish craftsmen in Lancaster County.
“We travel to pick up the unique finds ourselves,” Hoffman said.
“Our products are ever-changing, things will be replaced with something new. Next week it will look different – harvest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.