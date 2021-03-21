There isn’t one person who hasn’t been affected by the pandemic, and this exhibition captures the emotion of it.
“Pandemic Art” is on display through April 30 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown, and it features a composite of what artists have been creating while in quarantine and cut off from the world.
“I had been curious as to what artists have been doing, and it was just asking a few of them, and they were excited to have an exhibit of their work,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, director of the gallery. “The exhibit includes installations, exploration of the senses and a wide range of visual, musical, poetic creations of artists continuing to seek, to express and to share.”
As part of the exhibit, artists have included a statement on their work, expressing their thoughts throughout the process.
“It was interesting to hear their different responses,” Pawlowski said.
The display showcases a variety of mediums such as paintings, pencil, fiber, pottery and sculpture from 18 regional artists.
“At this point of the pandemic, it’s good because they’re a little braver about getting out and bringing art and having people see it,” Pawlowski said.
“For some of them, it was delicious that they had this time to really get into things. It’s a little window into what these folks have been doing.”
Exhibiting artist Ellen Mosteller said the arts really saved her sanity during the pandemic.
“When I was feeling blue and isolated I would go into my studio,” she said.
“Creating was my escape and it brought me joy. The suitcases that I created combine my two favorite things, art and travel. For me, they represent hope that someday we will be able to explore and discover again.”
Dan Eash has pottery on display that was created for successive days of comfort food.
“Because so much time was spent at home, including a lot of time preparing meals, especially comfort foods, like soups and stews, bowls were created for a remedy,” he said.
Richard Hower, a stone carver, captures the challenges of indecision and frustration in his “Pandemic Paralysis” piece.
He said the creative process is rarely the same in carving stone.
“Carving this piece included indecision and frustration, just as the year 2020,” Hower said. “After abandoning the stone for weeks, the end result became surprisingly satisfying. The finished result expressed the challenges of the times this year has brought.”
Pawlowski said that those stopping in to see the show will hopefully gain a better understanding of the artistic talent in the area and what artists are creating.
“The artists were thrilled to have their stuff out because people haven’t been able to see it, and they’re putting out a message,” she said. “Maybe it’ll inspire others to try something new that will give them a lift to their life.”
As part of the exhibit, music and poetry reading will be presented during gallery hours.
Many of the pieces in the exhibit are for sale.
“Visitors are encouraged to consider owning an original piece as a reminder of our collective strength and resilience during this never-before-experienced period of our lives,” Pawlowski said.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
There is no fee to attend, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit www.galleryongazebo.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
