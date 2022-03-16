JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Matt Lamb was a Spider- Man fan since childhood, but he never knew until his 30s that the iconic superhero’s co-creator, Steve Ditko, was from Johnstown.
But soon – thanks to the work of Lamb, the local arts community and the Steve Ditko estate – there will be a large mural downtown to educate today’s children, along with other residents and visitors, about the connection.
Plus, it’s going to be a cool and colorful work of art depicting Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, another one of Ditko’s numerous characters.
“We think it’s important that we celebrate the fact that someone like that, who impacted our society in such a major way with the creation of Spider- Man, is from Johnstown,” Lamb said. “I think it’s important for kids who are growing up in Johnstown to know that. Look at the great things that come from here. It’s just something that we should celebrate.”
The painting process started on Wednesday at Bottle Works in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood, where Lamb serves as creative director.
Individuals and families joined in the activity, including Etta Conlon, 6, and Otto Conlon, 4, of Richland Township.
“Hopefully, when they’re able to appreciate it a little more, in a couple years, we can say, ‘You guys remember, we helped put that together. We helped paint it,’ ” said their father, Mark Conlon. “They’ll have that connection to something bigger than they are and that connection to the community.”
Over the next few weeks, people from the community will be able to join in painting 50 panels that will be combined to form a Marvel Comics-approved 49-foot by 28-foot mural that will hang on the exterior of Stone Bridge Brewing Co.
“This is our way of honoring him. … This mural is going to be up for a long time,” Michael Allison, a public arts consultant, said. “A tribute to Johnstown, a tribute to Steve Ditko and some of the characters he created.”
Painting days are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 18, excluding March 30; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8, 9 and 30, for anybody who would like to participate.
Local artists will then do the finishing touches.
Organizers hope to have the mural in place by early June.
