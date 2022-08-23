SOMERSET, Pa. – A three-mile detour is being set up to enable work to continue on a Paint Township bridge.
PennDOT officials said the detour will go into effect Monday for work to begin on the Spruce Street bridge rehabilitation project in Paint Township.
The work consists of removing and replacing the bridge deck, roadway approach work and guide rail and signage upgrades, PennDOT wrote in a release to media.
It is part of a larger project involving 12 area bridges being handled by George S. Hann & Son Inc., of Fort Littleton.
Beginning Monday, traffic will follow Louella Drive, Basin Drive and Statler Road.
The detour will be in place no longer than Oct. 17, PennDOT officials said.
This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Work is weather dependent.
