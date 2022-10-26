WINDBER, Pa. – A new Paint Township law will require property owners setting up solar farms to post a bond equal to 110% of their cost to ensure they are removed properly once they are no longer used.
Paint Township supervisors approved the ordinance last week to ensure solar farms mounted on both residential structures and on-ground developments comply with local laws.
The ordinance also requires a 50-foot setback for ground-based devices from the nearest public highway and adjacent properties, the 11-page Accessory Solar Energy Systems ordinance shows.
Township officials said earlier this month that the ordinance was designed to require anyone planning to set up a solar farm to submit a formal application to the township to detail plans for setting up the devices and to ensure they are properly removed if they are no longer being used.
Any solar panels installed prior to the law’s adoption are “grandfathered” from having to comply until changes are made to the system, township Solicitor Dennis Stofko said at the time.
