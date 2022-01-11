JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state added nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, including 87,393 since Friday, Pennsylvania Department of Health updates showed on Monday.
The 199,678 new cases reported from 12:01 a.m. Jan. 3 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday represent the largest seven-day increase of the pandemic, bringing the state total to 2,294,292 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. It puts the seven-day rolling average at 28,525 cases a day.
The seven-day case totals for the eight counties in the region are all at or near record highs.
Cambria County has recorded 1,730 new cases in one week, including 761 over the weekend. Somerset County added 721 cases in one week, including 288 since Friday. Bedford County added 349 cases in one week, including 146 since Friday.
Blair County added 899 cases in one week, including 460 since Friday. Indiana County added 831 cases in one week, including 142 since Friday. Clearfield County added 673 cases in one week, including 279 since Friday.
Centre County added 1,971 cases in one week, including 986 since Friday. Westmoreland County added 3,893 cases in one week, including 699 since Friday.
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 have not been following the same nearly vertical trajectory.
There were 164 new deaths recorded statewide since Friday, with two each in Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield, five each in Blair and Westmoreland and three in Centre. There were no new deaths in Bedford County.
Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 death toll is now 37,686.
Combining Monday updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows that 8,052,674 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated and that vaccine providers have administered a total of 20,031,174 doses, including 2,812,829 boosters.
