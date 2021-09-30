SOMERSET – The Conemaugh Valley Conservancy presented a $1,000 donation last week toward a trust fund established to maintain treatment of acidic mine-polluted water that drains into a key Stonycreek River tributary.
The fund, created by the Somerset Conservation District and managed by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, supports future maintenance of Oven Run treatment sites A, D, E and F, which are all located along the Stonycreek River tributary.
The district received the donation during a presentation at Greenhouse Park.
