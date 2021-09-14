JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber have partnered with 20-year ovarian cancer survivor Marianne Spampinato on a fundraiser to benefit the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Spampinato assembled a “20/20” basket of 20 items that she created, including decor items and the two books she has authored, plus items to support women undergoing treatment for breast and gynecological cancers.
Five businesses, which are taking turns hosting the basket for a week, will sell tickets through Oct. 19. They are AT Merchant, The Johnstown Galleria; Classic Elements, 345 Main St.; Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place; Salon Vizions, 1758 Lyter Drive; and Young Heart Books & Toys, 828 Diamond Blvd.
Tickets are $5 each. The winner will be drawn following the Color Me Pink Run/Walk at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center on Oct. 23.
Information: mts1304@gmail.com.
