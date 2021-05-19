Venue of Merging Arts on Chestnut Street in the Cambria City section of Johnstown will hold outdoor concerts.
• Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound will perform a variety of classic rock, pop, soul and blues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• The Blues Gathering with Charlie Barath Blues Band and special guest Jimmy Adler will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 29.
In case of inclement weather, performances will be held in the gallery.
• The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 19. The performance is outdoor only.
Cost is $8 for VOMA VIPs and with student identification, and $10 for general admission.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
