Venue Of Merging Arts

VOMA on Chestnut Street in Cambria City.

 Submitted Photo

Venue of Merging Arts on Chestnut Street in the Cambria City section of Johnstown will hold outdoor concerts.

• Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound will perform a variety of classic rock, pop, soul and blues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

• The Blues Gathering with Charlie Barath Blues Band and special guest Jimmy Adler will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 29.

In case of inclement weather, performances will be held in the gallery.

• The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 19. The performance is outdoor only.

Cost is $8 for VOMA VIPs and with student identification, and $10 for general admission.

Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.

 

