ST. MICHAEL – Under a gray spring sky, Northern Cambria High School junior Ava Dobransky was using a pair of binoculars on Thursday to identify a native bird.
About 50 yards away, Blacklick Valley High School students Logan Kaschalk and Chris Keilman were working together to identify models of common reptiles, fish and amphibians.
Envirothon is a statewide environmental science competition whose roots date back to 1979 in Pennsylvania.
For more than 30 years, the Envirothon has served as both an annual student competition for Cambria County high school students – and a chance for them to see and understand Pennsylvania’s woodlands and wildlife around them, said Cambria County Conservation District Coordinator Jackie Ritko, who helps to organize the event.
Seventeen teams from six schools competed this year, spending time this spring learning about forestry, aquatics, wildlife, soils and how climate change impacts it all.
They gathered Thursday at Disaster’s Edge Environmental Education Center at 1889 Park in St. Michael to take tests on each topic, which often had them examining images and models, including a bass, antlers and a salamander to help them answer their questions.
Ritko said the Conservation District and its partners – the Fish and Boat Commission and Pennsylvania Game Commission – often bring live creatures, but with temperatures in the high 30s on Thursday, “it was just too cold for them,” she said.
Teams who win this year’s competition will get a chance to compete in a state championship, but that wasn’t the biggest reason Northern Cambria High School junior Alivia Yahner signed up for the Envirothon program a year ago.
Yahner said she wants to study to be a marine biologist after high school – and that she has a natural interest in her outdoor surroundings.
“And this gets teens outdoors,” Dobransky added, calling Envirothon a “great program.”
Keilman, a junior at Blacklick Valley High School, said he’s always appreciated nature as an angler and a hunter, but the information he’s learned in recent weeks through Envirothon has given him an even greater perspective.
“When I’m in the outdoors, I can use the knowledge I have now,” he said. “If I’m flipping over a rock and see a bug underneath, I’ll be able to identify it now.”
Local outdoors “awareness” is one of the biggest benefits of Envirothon, said Marybeth Kerr, a Northern Cambria High School science teacher.
Too often, people develop an interest in far-removed ecosystems, but they don’t stop to appreciate their own.
“I get frustrated when someone can quickly identify some rare shark, but don’t know anything about the two birds that are sitting at the windowsill at home,” Kerr said. “It’s important to know what we have around us here and how all of this affects one another.”
The statewide course stays current, asking questions about chronic wasting disease – an ongoing threat to Pennsylvania’s whitetail deer. High school participants also learned about the threats and contributors to climate change – and how it can impact ecosystems and society.
Whether its forestry, soils or wildlife – or environmental risks to them – all of it is connected, Ritko said.
Without insects, aquatic plants and healthy streams and rivers, the area’s fish wouldn’t survive, said Mandy Smith, an education specialist for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s southwest region.
And fish are also vital food sources for larger creatures.
Ritko said she hopes Envirothon sparks an interest in wildlife, the environment or the outdoors.
“But even if it encourages them to spend more time outdoors – and to be good stewards of the environment, that is important, too,” she said.
