NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Penelec crews were investigating the cause of an outage that hit Northern Cambria beginning Sunday afternoon, leaving many residents without power into Monday.
Power first went off for some customers around noon in the center of town, according to Spangler Fire Company Chief Jay Nagle, who said the community then experienced sporadic, moving outages.
“Power bounced on and off all over town,” Nagle said, adding that at about 10 a.m. Monday, officials had not received a clear answer as to what was causing the outages.
Cones, barriers and stop signs were placed throughout the town as many of the town’s traffic lights were not functioning or operating inconsistently.
Two warming shelters were opened, one by the Spangler Fire Company and one by the Hope Fire Company.
Spangler’s shelter had not been utilized as of 10 a.m. Monday but seven residents continued to utilize Hope’s, with three still using the station at 10:30 a.m.
Diana Tretinik expressed frustration with the situation and with the lack of answers from the power company.
Tretinik said she was given multiple times on Sunday as to when the power would return.
“We really don't even know what the problem is,” she said.
Maryann Popturney echoed the frustration.
“When you get on the phone, it's all automated and you can’t dispute it or ask any questions," she said.
Tretinik is in a wheelchair, on oxygen and said she requires dialysis – all of which made the situation more difficult. She said she didn’t have any family in the area to help.
Dave Wood said, who is also in a wheelchair, agreed that medical challenges made the situation more stressful. He said that his power went out twice before he decided to utilize the shelter.
The residents were moved from the shelter set up at the Hope Fire Company to the Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service at 7:30 a.m. Monday after the fire company lost power at about 2:30 a.m., according to members of the ambulance service
Popturney noted that while she is grateful for the care of the local stations, the situation is stressful due to her age and medical conditions, especially needing to change shelters.
“You have to crawl in and out of vans," she said. "And you know you when I was 18 I could do it but not at 89."
According to Todd Meyers of Penelec, just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, 904 customers in the Northern Cambria area of the 1,500 were still without power. A total of 2,012 customers are serviced by Penelec in that area.
While a root cause is not yet determined, Meyers said a piece of equipment on the Spangler substation was determined to be burned and damaged.
While crews were attempting to utilize the St.Benedict’s substation to get some customers back online until the Spangler substation was repaired, an unknown issue occurred Sunday that caused more residents to lose power, which was later restored Sunday evening, he said.
Meyers said the substation is like a powerstrip under a desk which pulls power from a larger source and feeds it to other lines.
Meyers said the outgoing lines are experiencing issues.
There was no estimated time for restoration.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.