JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The annual Cambria County Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the county Suicide Prevention Task Force, will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Johnstown’s Central Park.
A resource registration fair will be held until 1 p.m. with remarks following and the walk starting immediately after.
This event supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support program.
“Suicide touches one in five American families,” Cambria County AFSP Walk chairwoman Chrystal James said in a release.
“We hope that by walking, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”
The Cambria County walk is one of more than 550 being held nationwide this year, and the events are expected to bring together more than 300,000 people while raising millions of dollars for suicide prevention efforts.
Last year, the gatherings collected more than $21 million.
Locally, Johnstown’s walks have raised $13,000 and had more than 150 participants.
“These walks are about turning hope into action,” AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia said.
“The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”
