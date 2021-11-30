EBENSBURG, Pa. – The spirit of the holiday season will be felt at the 16th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” with events in Ebensburg Borough.
The Victorian-style celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will begin Friday with special activities at the Cambria County Courthouse and continue through Sunday at various locations throughout the borough.
"It's great to be able to bring this back this year," said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director. "We want to make this a great weekend in Ebensburg and a festive way to celebrate the holiday and start the Christmas season."
County employees will decorate row offices in the “Victorian Sweets” theme, and the courthouse will remain open throughout the weekend for visitors.
There will be a a light-up ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday in Kimball Park, followed by Cresson Lake Playhouse’s production of “A Cresson Lake Playhouse Christmas Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. at the courthouse.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, the annual Christmas parade will step off.
Also on Saturday, three craft and vendor shows will be featured, along with a breakfast and photos with Santa Claus, indoor ice skating, and horse and carriage rides.
Returning favorites include the Cresson Lake Playhouse Christmas Tree Toss and Santa Pub Crawl; a Dicken’s of a Fat Bike Day at Pour on Center; a brass and organ recital at Ebensburg Presbyterian Church; a live nativity drive-through journey at Ebensburg Methodist Church; and the Cambria County Historical Society’s gingerbread contest display.
New this year, Lloyd Street Brewing Company will host a “Fezziwig Frolic"; the Lilly Mountain Alpacas will be making their debut at Penn Eben Park; crafting workshops will be offered at The Porch Peddler’s Workshop and Follow Your Art; and a Department 56 Dickens Village display will be featured in the community room at Ebensburg Borough Building.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will provide a brass quintet holiday-themed concert in Our Lady of Mercy Chapel at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson.
Businesses and restaurants also are encouraged to decorate storefronts and offer special Victorian menus.
John Kimball of Ebensburg will serve as grand marshal of this year's event. He will do the honors of flipping the switch at light-up night in Kimball Park, and ride in the parade.
Koss said it's special to see local businesses, community groups and residents come together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.
“It’s also a great opportunity for people to see so much of what Ebensburg has to offer," she said. "Our town is charming and quaint. There's some retail shops and great restaurants in downtown to experience while they're here, so we hope they have a great weekend."
A complete schedule of events can be found at www.ebensburgpa.com/ebensburg-dickens-events-summary.
For more information, call 814-472-8414.
