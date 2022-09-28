LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. – The Original Pie Shoppe, which opened its doors in the fall of 1947, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
The business was established by Melvin Columbus and his mother, Mildred, after Melvin returned home from World War II, the company said in a press release.
Over the years, the bakery has remained at its original location, 1379 Route 30, Laughlintown.
In the war, Melvin was a Navy gunner and cook. He made homemade cinnamon rolls from the rations supplied on his battleship, which was part of the fleet escorting the USS North Carolina.
Before opening The Pie Shoppe, Mildred gained her baking expertise running a restaurant in Monessen, Westmoreland County, and operating a boarding house in Kregar, also in Westmoreland County, where she served homemade pies, breads and rolls to her guests, many of whom were constructing the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Somerset and Donegal.
In 1970, Melvin’s youngest son, Tom Columbus, took over the business, introducing a new aspect to the business – fundraising. Since 1986, local organizations have been raising funds by selling pies from The Pie Shoppe.
Tom Columbus also added a bakery food truck that travels to fairs and festivals throughout the tri-county area. Offering pizza, pepperoni rolls, sandwiches and salads has turned the bakery into a take-out lunch destination, said Tom’s daughter, Casey Columbus.
“Adding pizza and lunch foods, such as breakfast sandwiches and hoagies, has helped us to have a well-rounded menu,” Casey Columbus said.
“There are a lot of people that travel the mountain and visit the local parks and this provided a way to cater to them as well. There is never a time in the day that a doughnut doesn’t sound good, but sometimes you just need something a little more substantial for a meal. Having the food truck and our food booth has given us the ability to travel to visit our customers at local events, fairs and festivals. This gives us a chance to bring a similar experience to them without them having to travel the distance to us.”
The fourth generation of the Columbus family, including Casey, continues to play a role at The Pie Shoppe. Tom Columbus’ son, Rooney, who lives and works in Pittsburgh, was instrumental in helping Tom Columbus guide the bakery through the tough pandemic. Casey Columbus works at the bakery full time.
The bakery continues to be open seven days a week, offering 35 different varieties of pies, as well as cinnamon rolls, orange cookies, gobs and donuts.
“It’s nice having my daughter involved in the day-to-day operations at the shop” Tom Columbus said.
“We’ve survived and thrived through the years, mainly due to our hard-working staff and loyal customers.”
Casey Columbus said it is rewarding to carry on a family tradition.
“For me personally, the ability to work under my dad as a mentor and have him teach me the ropes is a gift. It provides valuable time together and passes down memories that can’t be taken away. Most importantly, I can carry on the family recipes from 1947.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.