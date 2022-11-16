VINTONDALE, Pa. – Operations to halt the venting of natural gas at a gas storage facility in Jackson Township have resumed after being delayed for several days, according to an official with Equitrans Midstream Corp.
Operations to halt the venting of gas at the company’s Rager Mountain storage facility, 555 Dishong Mountain Road, resumed Monday after they were delayed Wednesday due to a change in wind conditions requiring equipment to be moved.
Another delay began Friday when efforts to halt the venting began and an obstruction was found. Crews began work to identify the obstruction, and those activities concluded Sunday.
Work has begun to redirect the gas flow away from the immediate vicinity of the storage wellhead.
Equitrans had been granted approval to begin withdrawing gas from four of the storage wells at the facility. According to the company, the work will reduce the pressure of the overall gas flow in the facility.
The leak was first reported Nov. 6 at approximately 3:30 p.m., with the company’s technicians arriving around 4:15 p.m. to find natural gas venting from one of the 10 storage wells.
The company and the Jackson Township fire department also deemed there was no hazard to the public that night, but a loud noise could be heard from the scene.
The flow of gas in and out of the Rager Mountain storage facility has been temporarily suspended and, as of Monday afternoon, there was no estimate for when the facility will be back in service.
A community hotline (888-574-6944) has been set up to provide general updates as incident management continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.