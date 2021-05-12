An opening reception for the Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The annual exhibition features artwork from sixth-graders through high school seniors from schools across Cambria County.
Winners will receive achievement and merit awards, plus ribbons and a cash prize.
The event is open to the public.
The exhibit will be on display through May 28.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.